Police are searching for a woman who stole someone's dog from a front yard in Queens.New video shows the suspect walking away with the Shih Tzu she stole in North Corona.The 2-year-old dog was inside a fenced yard on 37th Avenue last Friday when police say the woman entered the yard, grabbed the dog and ran off..Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).