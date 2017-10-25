PETS & ANIMALS

Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard in Queens

Joe Torres reports on the search for the woman who stole a dog.in Queens

NORTH CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
A Queens woman is distraught after security camera video captured someone taking her 2-year old dog from a fenced front yard in North Corona.

Doris Campos, 25, said the images show an unidentified woman walking away with her beloved Shih Tzu named 'Chula' about 8:20 Friday morning.

Police released the video in the hopes someone will recognize the woman and contact investigators.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
