PETS & ANIMALS

Queen Elizabeth mourns the death of Willow, her last purebred corgi

EMBED </>More Videos

Willow a 14th-generation descendent of the Queen's beloved corgi Susan. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

LONDON --
Queen Elizabeth is reeling from the death of Willow, her last purebred corgi.

According to British media reports, Willow was put down at Windsor Castle after battling cancer.

Willow, 14, was the last of a group of purebred corgis descended from Susan, a corgi that then-Princess Elizabeth received as a gift, ABC News reported. Willow was featured in Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday photos taken by Annie Leibovitz in 2016 and has appeared alongside Queen Elizabeth during numerous public appearances over the years.

Queen Elizabeth, 91, is believed to have raised dozens of corgis during her life. She still has a dachshund-corgi crossbreed and another adopted corgi not descended from Susan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsroyalsroyal familydogslondon
PETS & ANIMALS
Cat walks 12 miles to reunite with family, they drop him at shelter
Koalas escape from brushfire in Australia
Massive gator spotted roaming Texas neighborhood
Live stream shows majesty of newborn hawks
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 injured when driver crashes into Long Island supermarket
Police: Man claiming to be A-Rod's nephew held for ransom
Rudy Giuliani to join Trump legal team in Russia probe
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
CT school administrators accused of failing to report student 'fight club'
Soldier surprises teacher mom during school assembly
Search on for woman who slashed man walking his dog in the Bronx
Show More
Where does 'Upstate New York' start? New Yorkers weigh in
LA Fitness apologizes over racial profiling incident at NJ gym
Police: Ex-lawman's double life as alleged rapist exposed after murder
Alleged leader of MS-13 East Coast operations arraigned on LI
Video of cop knocking phone out of woman's hand goes viral
More News