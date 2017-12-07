PETS & ANIMALS

Sharks in Italy get into Christmas spirit with nativity scene

ROME, Italy --
Christmastime Nativity scenes usually feature donkeys, cows and sheep. That could help explain the interest generated when divers mounted a creche in the shark tank of the aquarium in the Italian Adriatic city of Cattolica.

The sharks who call the Cattolica Aquarium home - a 3-meter (10-foot) -long sand tiger shark named Brigitte and her fellow tank-mates, closely inspected the work this week as divers installed the ceramic tiled Nativity scene on an underwater column. At one point Brigitte got too close and was poked to stay away.

With its 3,000 sea creatures representing 400 species, the Cattolica is the largest aquarium on the Adriatic.

Italy is famous for its "presepe," the hand-crafted Nativity scenes that often take over entire Italian living rooms at Christmastime.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalschristmasitalysharks
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Llamas help students de-stress ahead of finals
Instagram warns not to take selfies with koalas, wild animals
Police find 4-foot alligator inside Long Island home
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
After-school counselor accused of raping student
Man risks life to save wild rabbit close to flames
'Grinch' accused of stealing packages now in custody
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
New study indicates cheese is good for you
Elderly man with dementia disappears walking to daughter's house
Drinking and flying a drone could soon be illegal in NJ
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
Show More
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
Police officer no match for young dance-off competitor
Here's where children can undergo free lead testing
VIDEO: Mall officer dragged by alleged shoplifting suspects fleeing scene
Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos