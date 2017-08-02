CLAYMONT, Delaware --It was a happy homecoming for a Sheldon the tortoise in Claymont, Delaware.
She had been missing for more than a month and the family who owns her had launched a viral search.
Somehow Sheldon slowly wandered away and ended up at reptile sanctuary in South Carolina.
Thanks to a big social media push, Sheldon was spotted and returned to her family Tuesday.
She was even given a nice treat of strawberries to welcome her back home.
No word on why she decided to wander off in the first place - maybe it was just for the shell of it.