  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
PETS & ANIMALS

Sheldon the tortoise returns home after wandering from Delaware to South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

Happy homecoming for Sheldon the tortoise. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 1, 2017. (WPVI)

CLAYMONT, Delaware --
It was a happy homecoming for a Sheldon the tortoise in Claymont, Delaware.

She had been missing for more than a month and the family who owns her had launched a viral search.

Somehow Sheldon slowly wandered away and ended up at reptile sanctuary in South Carolina.

Thanks to a big social media push, Sheldon was spotted and returned to her family Tuesday.

She was even given a nice treat of strawberries to welcome her back home.

No word on why she decided to wander off in the first place - maybe it was just for the shell of it.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdelaware newspetlost pethomecomingClaymont
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Photo: Rainbow forms as horses relax on beach
That's not a dog! Woman confused by brown purse
Arrest in stolen tortoise in Queens
Cute calf looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
Basketball court renamed in honor of Notorious B.I.G.
Show More
Trump joining GOP senators to push immigration changes
Pregnant mom, 3 sons killed in crash remembered
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
NJ church volunteer arrested for child porn possession
Family to file billion dollar lawsuit after botched buttocks injection death
More News
Top Video
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
Uptick in Sparta car thefts could be part of larger criminal ring, police say
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
More Video