It was a happy homecoming for a Sheldon the tortoise in Claymont, Delaware.She had been missing for more than a month and the family who owns her had launched a viral search.Somehow Sheldon slowly wandered away and ended up at reptile sanctuary in South Carolina.Thanks to a big social media push, Sheldon was spotted and returned to her family Tuesday.She was even given a nice treat of strawberries to welcome her back home.No word on why she decided to wander off in the first place - maybe it was just for the shell of it.