An Australian cameraman found a surprise in his desk you would not want to be greeted with on a Monday, or any day of the week for that matter.He was about to settle in to edit stories when something on his desk moved, and it turned out to be a snake.One of the station's managers took the whole thing in stride, using a coat hanger to pull it out of its hiding spot.She didn't stop there, even going as far as handling the snake with her bare hands as she wrestled it into a bag.No one was hurt in the snake's unscheduled appearance.