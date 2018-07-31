Residents in one Pennsylvania town are a little bit on edge and very much on the lookout after police say a seven-foot boa constrictor is on the loose.No one in East Greenville, Montgomery County, seems to know where the huge snake has slithered off to, and everyone wants to avoid a surprise sighting.The 10-year-old snake's name is Vinny, and he weighs 40 to 50 pounds."He could be in a tree, in a drainage pipe," his owner said. "We're still hoping he's in the house."He hasn't been spotted in four weeks.The owner has searched the neighborhood park, where an event was canceled out of caution that Vinny might be slithering feet from small children.The borough has residents on high alert after the pet was reported missing to police on Monday."Just knowing he can hide so well, under your shed, patio, deck," the owner said. "We can't go in people's backyards and search around."So far, the search has proved fruitless, but Vinny's escape is all neighbors on the block are talking about."I just don't want it to squeeze me," Kayleigh Shoop said."It's kind of interesting, a little scary, but kind of fun," Yvonne Brown said."I don't understand why it's such a huge deal," Andrew Nundesser said, "It's not venomous."Vinny could be anywhere, so his owner and even police are asking if you see him, don't touch or even approach him -- just contact authorities.----------