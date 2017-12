There are new details in the search for some grinches stealing holiday spirit in New Jersey . One resident called the vandals 'rats,' and it turns out, they weren't far off.Police say a squirrel is responsible for ruining Christmas lights. The lights were set up for a holiday display in Sea Girt.The nutty suspect sliced and cut the lights with his teeth.Thankfully, everything was repaired and the tree lighting went on as scheduled.