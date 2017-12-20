A Pennsylvania dog has crossed another item off her bucket list.Victoria has a terminal disease and her foster family at the Finding Shelter Animal Rescue in Norristown, Montgomery County, is helping her experience all that life has to offer before she passes away.The rescue group created the "V for Victoria" campaign to allow her to fulfill her own bucket list and experience all that life has to offer before she passes away.On Tuesday, she became the honorary arson dog for the Norristown Fire Department.The German Shepherd, who was rescued from a puppy mill, even rode through a parade in the back of a fire truck."We thought, what are all of those things that she missed in those 10 years that she lived just breeding and just existing on that farm to produce for profit, and we thought there are so many things that a dog does in 10 years and what can we do to enhance her life now for the time she has left," said Grace Kelly Herbert, co-founder of Finding Shelter Animal Rescue.Two weeks ago, the Lower Providence Police Department allowed her to be K-9 for a day. Up next, Victoria hopes to try her luck as an assistant meteorologist at sister station WPVI in Philadelphia.