  • LIVE VIDEO House to revote on GOP tax overhaul
PETS & ANIMALS

Terminally ill shelter dog named honorary Pennsylvania arson dog for a day

EMBED </>More Videos

Terminally ill shelter dog named honorary arson dog for a day: Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4pm on December 19, 2017. (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania --
A Pennsylvania dog has crossed another item off her bucket list.

Victoria has a terminal disease and her foster family at the Finding Shelter Animal Rescue in Norristown, Montgomery County, is helping her experience all that life has to offer before she passes away.

The rescue group created the "V for Victoria" campaign to allow her to fulfill her own bucket list and experience all that life has to offer before she passes away.

On Tuesday, she became the honorary arson dog for the Norristown Fire Department.

The German Shepherd, who was rescued from a puppy mill, even rode through a parade in the back of a fire truck.

"We thought, what are all of those things that she missed in those 10 years that she lived just breeding and just existing on that farm to produce for profit, and we thought there are so many things that a dog does in 10 years and what can we do to enhance her life now for the time she has left," said Grace Kelly Herbert, co-founder of Finding Shelter Animal Rescue.

Two weeks ago, the Lower Providence Police Department allowed her to be K-9 for a day. Up next, Victoria hopes to try her luck as an assistant meteorologist at sister station WPVI in Philadelphia.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsterminal illnessdogsshelteranimalspets
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
2 Crown lemurs join the Oakland Zoo family
WATCH: Dog trapped in frozen pond rescued by officer
130 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico flown to Long Island
Busy beavers raising concern in Staten Island community
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
8 Americans among 12 dead in Mexico tour bus crash
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
Man convicted in girlfriend's death, dismemberment gets 70 years
Police: Teen sexually assaulted classmate while others watched
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
New law says NYPD officers must ID themselves
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Show More
Arraignment for alleged MS-13 members charged in kidnap, murder plot
Trump, GOP plan celebration as final tax bill passage nears
New charges against officer accused of exposing himself to girls
It's official: Islanders heading back to Nassau County
Driver hits woman, helps her home, then gives fake info
More News
Top Video
Take break and have fun at this NYC pop-up
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
Bite on of this! A slice from NYC's best pizza place
More Video