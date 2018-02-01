An upstate New York arts movie theater near Rochester invites people and their dogs to see classic films.WHEC says the Smith Opera House in Geneva will be showing four canine-inspired films from Feb. 11-17.Dogs will be admitted for free - and will even get treats. But they'll they have to remain on a leash.The movies are "Best in Show," ''The Artist," ''Bolt" and - of course - "Must Love Dogs."----------