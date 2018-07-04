PETS & ANIMALS

Tiny kitten rescued from sewer in Yonkers

EMBED </>More Videos

Yonkers police released video of the kitten's rescue from a sewer. (Yonkers Police Department)

Eyewitness News
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Emergency crews in Yonkers came to the rescue of a tiny kitten stuck in a sewer.

A good Samaritan was walking her dog when she discovered a stranded kitten crying for help in the 200 block of Riverdale Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

She called for help and members of the Emergency Service Unit responded and came up with a plan to rescue the little feline.

The officers suited up and went into the sewer to bring the kitten to safety. Watch video of the rescue above.

The kitten was taken to the Yonkers Animal Shelter to receive attention and treatment.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsanimal rescueYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News