Tiny kitten rescued from sewer in Yonkers

Emergency crews in Yonkers came to the rescue of a tiny kitten stuck in a sewer.A good Samaritan was walking her dog when she discovered a stranded kitten crying for help in the 200 block of Riverdale Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.She called for help and members of the Emergency Service Unit responded and came up with a plan to rescue the little feline.The officers suited up and went into the sewer to bring the kitten to safety.The kitten was taken to the Yonkers Animal Shelter to receive attention and treatment.----------