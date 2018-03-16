PETS & ANIMALS

United Airlines experiences third dog mishap on flight

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
United Airlines is experiencing a third mishap involving a dog on one of their flights.

The flight from Newark was scheduled to arrive in St. Louis on Thursday, but it instead landed in Ohio, because a dog was mistakenly put on board.

United refunded all of the passengers, and the dog was later reunited with its owner.

United has been under fire lately for its handling of pets. Last Monday, a dog died when a flight attendant forced its owner to put it in the overhead bin.

One day later, a dog was mistakenly flown to Japan instead of Kansas City.

