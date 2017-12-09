PETS & ANIMALS

Veterinarian removes 21 pacifiers from dog's stomach

(Gentle Care Animal Hospital/Facebook)

EDMOND, Oklahoma --
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.

One nauseous pooch and a trip to their veterinarian's office confirmed the couple's hunch: Dovey had 21 pacifiers lodged in her stomach.


The couple told the veterinarian Dovey had slowed her eating and was vomiting for a few days, but other than that, they thought she seemed fine.

KFOR-TV reports that at first, the veterinarian thought there were only seven to nine pacifiers in Dovey's stomach, but the surgery proved otherwise.

Dovey is on the mend and has already gone home.

The veterinarian cautioned pet owners in a recent Facebook post that "dogs will eat anything, anytime and at any age."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimalpetpetspet carepet health
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Pets up for adoption this weekend at Meadowlands Expo Center
Photographer creates elaborate Christmas cards with family dog
NYPD releases calendars for its 4-legged heroes
Police search for birdnapper in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Snow clearing out, bitter cold moving in
AccuWeather Alert: Snow moving out, bitter cold moving in
Naughty or nice? Santas take over for annual 'SantaCon'
Body found of dad who went missing selling car, family says
AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins' Stanton
Some NJ Transit service suspended after derailment
Wheelchair belonging to girl, 6, with spina bifida stolen
Gov. Cuomo's office dismisses FBI probe as 'charade'
Show More
6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia this weekend
Candlelight vigils for founder of 'Golden Krust' bakery chain
Israeli strikes kill 2 Hamas members after Gaza rocket attack
Trump trying to help push Roy Moore across finish line
Tractor-trailer carrying 5,000 chickens, ducks overturns in CT
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos