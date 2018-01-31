PETS & ANIMALS

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brazen thief steals beloved dog from couple's front yard

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video captured a brazen thief steal a couple's beloved dog right from their lawn.

Eyewitness News
DENVER, Colorado (WABC) --
A Colorado couple is desperate for help after a brazen thief was caught on camera stealing their dog from outside their home this week.

Surveillance video captured the theft of the 7-month-old Shih Tzu named Zoe from their front yard on Tuesday.

The thief can be seen driving past the house in a black vehicle before returning to unhook the dog from her leash and take her with him.

The video then shows the couple's neighbor walking over to alert them about what just happened.

Zoe's owner, Jaime Gastelle, shared the video on Facebook to help identify and catch the thief. The post has been shared more than 20,000 times.

"I'm so sad, she has truly been such a blessing, and for someone to steal her is devastating to our family," she wrote. "The only chance we have of getting her back is somebody reporting the vehicle or people."

She shared a better pic of Zoe to help aid the search:

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsviralviral videodogdogs stolensurveillance videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Shelter dogs from Puerto Rico arrive in NYC to find loving homes
Officer-canine teams graduate from explosive detection program
Lovable rooster greets his human at bus stop every day
Dog refuses to take off blanket while going for midnight snack
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man, infant hospitalized after fire rips through home in Jersey City
Ex-NBA player, wife killed in 'horrific' high-speed crash
Train crashes while carrying GOP House members to retreat, 1 dead
Young father dies after falling into tire shredder
Man gropes woman in Times Square subway station
Families concerned as flu outbreak continues to grow
FBI clashes with Trump, has 'grave concerns' on releasing Russia memo
MetroCard machines may take cash only this weekend
Show More
Driver rams $150K car into front steps of NJ house, flees scene
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1M scratch-off ticket
4-year-old girl becomes first child to die of flu in NJ this season
Funeral for deaf man killed in Jersey City hit-and-run
TLC, union address tensions after livery drivers attack inspectors
More News
Top Video
Man, infant hospitalized after fire rips through home in Jersey City
FBI clashes with Trump, has 'grave concerns' on releasing Russia memo
Families concerned as flu outbreak continues to grow
In State of Union, Trump calls for optimism in spite of warnings of danger
More Video