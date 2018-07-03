PETS & ANIMALS

Video: Chimp has heartwarming reunion with couple who helped raise him

EMBED </>More Videos

A Miami couple was reunited with their young chimp Limbani.

MIAMI, Florida (WABC) --
A chimp met up with the human couple who helped raise him in a heartwarming reunion that was caught on camera.

The couple, Tania and Jorge, surprised the chimp named Limbani at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, Florida.

Limbani was born with pneumonia and was rejected by his mother.

The Miami couple took care of him for months until he was healthy.

In a post, the Zoological Wildlife Foundation said Limbani reacts the same way every time he sees Tania and Jorge.

Without human intervention and modern medicine, the foundation said that Limbani would not have survived.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsanimals in perilFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News