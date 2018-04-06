EARTHQUAKE

VIDEO: California earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest

EMBED </>More Videos

Three eagle chicks were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands Thursday after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.

CHANNEL ISLANDS, California --
Three eagle chicks were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands Thursday after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.

Video from a camera trained on the nest shows the three small birds, along with an adult eagle, reacting to the temblor.

The tree begins to shake and the adult eagle takes flight for a moment as the chicks raise their heads and peer around as they bounce from the seismic waves. The adult eagle eventually returns to the nest to check on the shaken babies.

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Channel Islands off the Southern California coast on Thursday, shaking large swaths of SoCal.

The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 39 miles southwest of Oxnard, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsearthquakebald eagleanimalCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
Helicopter assessing damage from Mexico quake crashes, killing 13
Magnitude-7.2 earthquake slams south, central Mexico
Small earthquake rattles Hudson Valley
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
More earthquake
PETS & ANIMALS
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in U.S.
Police K-9s: A day in the life of four-legged heroes
Florida zoo uses honey to treat sea turtles
Watch: FDNY rescues kitten stuck in tree for 3 days
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
At least 6 infected with E. coli in New Jersey
AccuWeather: A little more snow
Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles
'Zombie raccoons' infected with distemper reported in U.S.
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street
Conor McGregor charged following backstage melee
Protesters demand answers after fatal Brooklyn police shooting
Woman sues fertility doctor for using his own sperm
Show More
Explosive devices detonated at Sam's Club; man in custody
YouTube shooting suspect's parents give tearful reflection
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
Men walk away with staggering $350K in Target robbery
Man charged in cocaine ring from dead mother's apartment
More News