VIDEO: Firefighters dramatically rescue dog in California

PETALUMA, California --A dog, who was stuck between the sidewalk and a home's foundation, was rescued in spectacular fashion by officials in Petaluma, California. Thankfully, the dog was fine.
Petaluma fire officials worked hard to get the pup safely out from where it got stuck.
"The family is thankful that Petaluma fire was there," an official said.
Watch the video in the player above for the full rescue.
