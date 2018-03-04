  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
VIDEO: Five pigs and a pug have a pizza party

VIDEO: Five pigs and a pug have a pizza party.

If anyone ever said "you eat like a pig" you might want to say thank you, because some pigs - and a pug - really know how to party in style.

Pop, Prissy, Posey, Pink and Penn were caught on video as they "pig out" on pizza.

They are joined by "pigtail the pug."

And while a few of the pigs went "ham" on the pizza slices, others sat patiently wearing bows.

If you recognize some of these pigs, that's because Prissy and Pop have starred in two children's books and have nearly 690,000 followers on Instagram.
