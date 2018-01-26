PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: New York goats give up great escape for salty treat

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch these goats clean up every inch of a police officer's car.

Eyewitness News
WEBSTER, New York (WABC) --
A New York police cruiser got a special car wash this week.

Officers in Webster - which is just east of Rochester -- say they found eight goats wandering through a roadway Thursday.

RELATED: Goat on the lam wanders into hotel

When they tried to round them up, the goats began licking the salt from the police cruiser. And they wouldn't stop.

Authorities say the officers were able to take the goats back to their enclosure -- after they finished enjoying their salty treat.

The cute video posted to the police department's Facebook page has been shared more than 5,000 times.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsgoatcute animalsviralviral videopoliceNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
First responders aid beached seal in Queens
52 baboons escape enclosure at Paris zoo
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
Dog hailed as hero for saving man's life
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Young boy found home alone, living in despicable conditions
EXCLUSIVE: Fake ConEdison workers target seniors, immigrants
Teen on bike fatally struck by oil truck
Convenience store worker reportedly stole $1M lottery ticket
Spill sends oil gushing into Hudson River; cause unclear
Husband of murdered NJ radio host dead of apparent suicide
First responders aid beached seal in Queens
Suspect sought after woman shot leaving subway station
Show More
Actor, former Disney star charged in armed robbery spree
Video shows fake deliverymen barge into Bronx apartment
Nutella causes riots in French supermarkets
14-year-old arrested with guns, machetes after school threat
Mother seeks answers on one-year anniversary of son's murder
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed deaf man
Trump proposes path to citizenship for 1.8M, $25B for wall
Suspect wanted in Washington Heights hotel rape
Newark house fire spreads to neighboring home, displacing residents
More Video