WEBSTER, New York (WABC) --A New York police cruiser got a special car wash this week.
Officers in Webster - which is just east of Rochester -- say they found eight goats wandering through a roadway Thursday.
RELATED: Goat on the lam wanders into hotel
When they tried to round them up, the goats began licking the salt from the police cruiser. And they wouldn't stop.
Authorities say the officers were able to take the goats back to their enclosure -- after they finished enjoying their salty treat.
The cute video posted to the police department's Facebook page has been shared more than 5,000 times.
