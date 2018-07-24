PETS & ANIMALS

Video: Great white shark feasts on dead whale off California coast

A great white shark estimated to be about 17 feet long was captured on video feasting on a dead small whale a mile off San Clemente.

SAN CLEMENTE, California --
The great white, which might still be lurking off the Southern California coast, was seen biting on the 28-foot whale.

The video showed the shark swimming right next to a boat the belonged to Allwater Charters, as passengers looked on with awe.

The video also showed bite marks on the shark's head as it swam by the charter boat.

