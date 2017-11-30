ISLIP TERRACE, Suffolk County (WABC) --A horse on Long Island was rescued on Thursday afternoon all thanks to a big team effort.
The animal found its entire hind quarters submerged in a cesspool on private property in Islip Terrace just after 4 p.m.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene of the rescue and captured the moment the horse was pulled from the hole.
The horse then managed to walk on its own into a barn on the property.
It's not clear what caused the horse's entire hind quarters to get stuck in the cesspool.