Rescuers free trapped horse from cesspool in Islip Terrace

Eyewitness News
ISLIP TERRACE, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A horse on Long Island was rescued on Thursday afternoon all thanks to a big team effort.

The animal found its entire hind quarters submerged in a cesspool on private property in Islip Terrace just after 4 p.m.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene of the rescue and captured the moment the horse was pulled from the hole.


The horse then managed to walk on its own into a barn on the property.

It's not clear what caused the horse's entire hind quarters to get stuck in the cesspool.
