PETS

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue kitten with head stuck in basketball hoop base

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in basketball hoop base. Video: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1

Firefighters in Louisiana rescued a kitten who got stuck in the base of a basketball hoop.

St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 of Slidell posted video of the rescue to Facebook on Sunday morning.

Officials say Firefighter Eric Dupuy found the kitten near the fire station with its head caught in a hole in the base.

Dupuy along with Firefighter Richie Carter saw the kitten was trapped and knew they had to work quickly to keep it from suffocating, officials tell ABC News.

The video shows the kitten struggling to free itself.

Dupuy and Carter worked together to get the kitten out of the hole.

One firefighter cut the base as the other maneuvered the kitten's head around with his fingers so the little feline wouldn't get cut.

After a few moments, the kitten was freed and all three were able to take a photo together.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsu.s. & worldkittenscatsrescuefirefighters
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS
Dog swallows pins hidden in food at park in Manhattan
United Airlines will resume shipping pets but with some breeds barred
About a dozen animals killed in Long Island pet store fire
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
United Airlines suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
More pets
PETS & ANIMALS
Man says his dog shot him while they were playing
Mother, 2-month-old son attacked by pit bull at LI home
Panda tumbles from limb at National Zoo, climbs back up
Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman fatally stabbed in the Bronx, boyfriend charged
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Retaining wall collapses behind Bronx apartment building
Man wanted for groping women on MTA buses in Queens
Man stabbed to death inside apartment in the Bronx
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Chili's restaurant chain hit with credit and debit card data breach
Show More
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Attacker who stabbed 5 in Paris was on radicalism database
Body discovered in attic of home following fire
Video: iPhone explodes, catches fire in repair shop
Injury to Jim Parsons forces cancellation of Broadway performance
More News