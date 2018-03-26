PETS & ANIMALS

Ramapo police ruffle a few feathers to save swan's life

Watch a team of rescuers come together to save a swan's life after the animal was struck by a car and injured in Rockland County. (Town of Ramapo Police Department)

RAMAPO, New York (WABC) --
A team of rescuers came together to save a swan's life after the animal was struck by a car and injured.

The incident happened on Spook Rock Road Sunday evening, according to the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

Officials say it appeared the swan broke its leg and was in need of help.

After a little struggle, officers and local wildlife experts were able to successfully catch the swan so they could take it to a veterinarian.


The bird will be sent to a rehabilitation farm, officers said.

