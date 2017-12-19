  • LIVE VIDEO Senate debates and will vote on GOP tax bill
WATCH: Officer rescues dog trapped in frozen pond in New Jersey

Watch raw video from the Hopewell Township Police Department showing an officer rescue a dog that ended up in a frozen pond.

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
A heartwarming rescue was caught on camera, after a dog tumbled into a frigid pond in New Jersey.

An officer from Hopewell Township tied a rope around his waste and crawled out onto the ice to pull the dog -- named "Nisel" -- out of the water.

When the officer called the dog's name, Nisel began to swim toward him.

When she got close enough, the officer pulled Nisel out by her collar.

She's now safe and warm tonight, back at home with her grateful family.
