ANIMAL RESCUE

FDNY uses ladder truck to rescue kitten stuck in Brooklyn tree for 3 days

The FDNY helped a family reunited with its cat, who was stuck in a tree for three days.

By Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A Brooklyn family was reunited with their kitten Tuesday after it was stuck 60-feet above ground in a tree for three days.

Alexandra Sanchez said her 8-month-old cat Reese's climbed out of the window of her Crown Heights apartment and ended up in a tree on April 1.

The little kitten endured days of snow and rain without food or water.

Sanchez said had been in contact with emergency personnel while Reese's was stuck, but when FDNY officials originally responded, their ladder wasn't tall enough.

The FDNY said it typically doesn't respond to these situations, as cats usually get out of trees by themselves.

"I haven't slept for two days since she's up there crying by my window," Sanchez said. "It bothers me because she's my baby."

The ordeal also made her 8-year-old son, Cyrus Rivera, very upset.

"I can't see her sick up there," he said. "I just can't. I'm worried."

A firetruck from Ladder 111 arrived on scene around noon, and a firefighter in a bucket on the truck rescued Reese's within minutes.

Sanchez jumped for joy moments after the rescue.

"I feel grateful and very happy they saved my cat," she said.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
