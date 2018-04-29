  • WEATHER ALERT Fire Weather Watch
VIDEO: Pesky pelicans disrupt college graduation

A pair of pesky pelicans crashed the Pepperdine graduation this weekend.

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, California --
A pair of pesky pelicans crashed a college graduation this weekend, making for an amusing distraction from the pomp and circumstance.

Video footage caught the birds swooping down on the crowd at Pepperdine University as people laughed and screamed, and tried - unsuccessfully - to shoo the birds away.

After landing amid the crowd, one bird hopped over to the stage itself, disrupting the ceremony.

School officials tried to shoo the pelican away, but it nipped at their hands and refused to budge for at least a few moments.

Eventually the birds were ushered out and the ceremony resumed.

That's what happens when your graduation overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

