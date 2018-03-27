PETS & ANIMALS

What happened to beloved dog in East Orange?

Photo of Marie Walker's missing Shih Tzu, which went missing from her East Orange, New Jersey home on March 20, 2018. (Marie Walker)

By
EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Maria Walker lives in East Orange and says her best friend disappeared about a week ago.

The Shih Tzu, whose name Walker is not giving out because police advised against it, disappeared off her front porch after a bunch of neighborhood kids seem to be playing with her.

Walker's home in the 200 block of Halsted Street around 4:30 p.m. on March 20.

On surveillance images, the kids look like they were delivering or selling candy.

They are seen playing with the dog, which was supposed to be in the backyard, and one child is heard saying "I could take her back home."

Maria thinks that the middle schoolers might know something.

Soon after they were seen on the surveillance images playing with the dog, the dog was missing.

It's possible the Shih Tzu may have run off. Walker is not sure what happened, but she thinks maybe the kids know something.

She says she just wants her best buddy back, no questions asked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Orange Police.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogslost petmissing dogEast OrangeEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Mountain lion captured after roaming California neighborhood
Video: Police ruffle feathers to save swan's life
Port Authority Police rescue dog on the loose at LaGuardia
PHOTOS: Happy National Puppy Day
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Crews on the scene of fatal accident at NJ toll plaza
Out-of-control van careens into scaffold in East Harlem
MTA bus driver fatally runs over coworker
Farewell to a hero: Funeral held for fallen FDNY firefighter
Water park co-owner arrested over decapitation slide death
Hit-and-run victim dies after 7 months in coma, Family wants charges
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Nassau County homeowners to face property tax reassessment
Show More
Police: Drunk woman made lewd comments to Easter Bunny
Community complains of foul smell from factory
Report: Many NYC sex assault cases not properly investigated
Argument leads to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman
Gas leak that killed family in Mexico came from water heater
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos