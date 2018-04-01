PETS & ANIMALS

NJ wildlife workers remove light fixtures stuck on deer's head

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on wildlife workers removing a light fixture stuck on a deer's head in New Jersey. (Monmouth County SPCA)

Eyewitness News
COLTS NECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
It's a story that will have you saying 'poor dear' - but it has a happy ending.

Residents in Colts Neck, New Jersey noticed a deer with what appeared to be a bowl stuck on its head.

The deer had been ostracized by his herd because of his changed appearance, and could not eat or drink.

Wildlife and Monmouth County SPCA workers sedated him, so they could safely remove the bowl, which turned out to be a light fixture cover. They believe the cover had been filled with water that the deer tried to drink.

The animal was dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise okay.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdeerdeer rescueColts neckMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Playful baby panda tries to stop keeper from working
Man moving into home finds pit bull chained in basement
Exclusive: Grandmother mauled in pit bull attack speaks out
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: 1 killed after intoxicated pickup truck driver crashes into van
Winning $521M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1st words after heart surgery revealed
NYPD impersonators shoot man during Queens carjacking
Funeral for Christopher Raguso, serviceman from LI killed in chopper crash
Delta flight lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strike
Tesla says Autopilot was on during deadly crash
Show More
Children rescued after driver's failed off-roading attempt
Musical starring characters with disabilities spreads message of kindness
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
New fee for cab, Uber riders included in NY budget
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
More Video