A woman in the Bronx was seriously injured when she was attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon.Police say the dog got away from its owner -- either ran off on a leash or out of a backyard -- and attacked the woman at the playground of the Eastchester Gardens Houses just before 4 p.m.The woman was reportedly attacked while protecting some kids from the animal.Authorities say the victim had her ear torn off and also suffered a bite on her hand.The attack continued until the owner arrived and was able to grab the dog.The victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.The dog was captured, and the investigation is ongoing.----------