PETS & ANIMALS

Woman protecting kids has ear bitten off in Bronx pit bull attack

EMBED </>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports from the Bronx, where a woman was attacked by a pit bull in a playground

EASTCHESTER, The Bronx (WABC) --
A woman in the Bronx was seriously injured when she was attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the dog got away from its owner -- either ran off on a leash or out of a backyard -- and attacked the woman at the playground of the Eastchester Gardens Houses just before 4 p.m.

The woman was reportedly attacked while protecting some kids from the animal.

Authorities say the victim had her ear torn off and also suffered a bite on her hand.

The attack continued until the owner arrived and was able to grab the dog.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The dog was captured, and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackNew York CityEastchesterBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
What happened to beloved dog in East Orange?
Mountain lion captured after roaming California neighborhood
Video: Police ruffle feathers to save swan's life
Port Authority Police rescue dog on the loose at LaGuardia
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Teacher's aide arrested after bringing gun to school
Female teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old in classroom
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Driver who died in toll plaza crash ID'd as 83-year-old woman
Teen arrested for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police
NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files complaint
Prisoner being deported escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Fetty Wap hands out gift cards to families at NJ supermarket
Show More
Man smashed with brick in random attack, suspect arrested
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at daycare
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
Lawsuit filed against production company in fatal Harlem fire
More News
Top Video
Take a look at the new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video