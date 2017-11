Many looking for a new best friend can now give a much needed second chance to animals hoping to find their forever home.Zappos is sponsoring dog and cat adoptions this weekend across the country, including in the New York area.Some of those pets were saved from areas ravaged by hurricanes this year.Approved adopters can find their new pet at pre-selected North Shore Animal League partner shelters.For more information, visit https://m.zappos.com/pets/