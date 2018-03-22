PETS & ANIMALS

Illinois zoo welcomes adorable Humboldt Penguin chick

A zookeeper holds the Brookfield Zoo's newest addition, a Humboldt Penguin chick. (Sondra Katzen/Brookfield Zoo)

Brookfield, Illinois --
On Wednesday, the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois announced the arrival of a new Humboldt Penguin chick.

The male chick hatched Feb. 12 and is being handreared by the zoo's staff. He does not yet have a name.

The zoo said in a statement that the chick is "thriving." He's eating a healthy diet of herring and marine smelts and is weighed three times per day.
EMBED More News Videos

A Humboldt Penguin chick hatched at Brookfield Zoo.


The chick's next major milestone comes at two months, when he'll molt down from his down feathers and will be introduced to a shallow pool of water.

Officials said that as early as May, depending on the chick's willingness to participate, he may become an animal ambassador in the zoo's Penguin Encounters program, which allows visitors to interact with the penguins and learn more about the species and the zoo's efforts to preserve them in the wild.

Humboldt Penguins are native to the Pacific coast of South America and are considered a threatened species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The zoo's newest addition, a Humboldt Penguin chick.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsbaby animalsbrookfield zooIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
United Airlines suspends new reservations for pets in cargo hold
These five species are critically endangered
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
2 dead in crashes, 1 dead shoveling nor'easter's snow
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
ESPN: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Bucs for picks
Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Show More
Suspects 'playing' with gun attempt to rob delivery man
Parents want school 'held responsible' after girl's suicide
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Alleged Austin bomber left video, but motive remains unclear
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos