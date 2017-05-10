PETS

5 Mexican gray wolf pups born at Illinois zoo

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Chicago Zoological Society)</span></div>
BROOKFIELD, Illinois --
The Brookfield Zoo has welcomed five new Mexican gray wolf puppies.

Five-year-old Zana gave birth to a litter of five pups on April 22. The zoo participates in "cross-fostering," which is the transfer of young pups from one litter to another litter of a similar age.

In this case, two pups from Zana's litter were placed in a wild pack from New Mexico, and two wild-born puppies were placed in the zoo's pack.

The pups - one female and four males - are expected to emerge from their den in the next few weeks, zoo officials said.
