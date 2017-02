A pit bull puppy is lucky to be alive after plunging five stories off the roof of a building in New Jersey.Seven-month-old Lexi was badly hurt, seriously injuring two of her legs, but she somehow survived the fall in Bayonne.Animal care experts also reported that she was having trouble breathing, but she is said to be recovering at the Oradell Animal Hospital.There is no word on what the puppy was doing on the roof in the first place, but authorities believe she jumped.