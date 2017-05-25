PETS

Pit bull, abused with staple gun, delivers 8 puppies

Pit bull Everley and her puppies at Pets Aloud Veterinary Hospital in New Jersey.

OAKLAND, New Jersey (WABC) --
The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge in Bergen County, New Jersey is asking for help after a young, sick abused pit bull mix delivered 8 puppies.

Everley was recently rescued by a local shelter, emaciated and with a huge pregnant belly.

Even more horrifying than her gaunt frame and belly was a wound on her that had been stapled shut by someone with a staple gun.

When Everley arrived at the local shelter, staff worried that the birth was eminent, and Everley was in no shape to go through it alone. They reached out to local rescues and Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge stepped in.

Before Everley could be moved, she gave birth to 8 beautiful babies. Rescue officials say Everley is an amazingly strong mother. Even with her own health failing, she still anxiously tried to care for the pups, but unfortunately, she is too undernourished that she cannot produce mike or nurse them. One has passed away.

Everley and her puppies are currently at Pets Aloud Veterinary Hospital. Dr. DeMaria helped this family in desperate need without hesitation. They say Everley has finally began to eat and they are hopeful that she will be able to regain care of her puppies.

The cost of care is very expensive, so Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge is reaching out to supporters and others to please make a donation to the Betty Lou Medical Fund.

Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. is a non-profit, no-kill shelter serving all of Northern New Jersey.
Related Topics:
petsanimalanimal abusepit bulldogpuppyOakland
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Long Island town incubating quail eggs in fight against ticks
Wanted: Cat Cuddler
Whale found stranded on Long Island swims back into inlet
Officials: 61 living cats, 9 dead ones inside Putnam home
More Pets
Top Stories
Boy struck on head by flying bat at Yankees game
Family: Student commits suicide after being called to dean's office
Worker's body recovered after cesspool collapse
NTSB: Jet made late approach maneuver before crash near Teterboro
Lawyer accused of deportation threat to silence rape victim
Police find man's body and coffin believed to contain mom
Teen arrested after 4 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen school
Show More
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Official
MUGSHOTS: 31 arrested in major heroin ring bust in NJ
58-year-old home health care worker shot in stomach in Bronx
Manchester concert bombing victims identified
Man accused of tampering with co-worker's drink
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: A look inside President Theodore Roosevelt's "Summer White House" on Long Island
Photos: Memorial set up in Times Square for crash victim
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
More Photos