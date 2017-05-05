A mama duck and her 13 babies were rescued Thursday morning by an Illinois bar owner after they were seen trying to cross Ogden Avenue.Cigars and Stripes in the 6700-block of West Ogden in Berwyn posted a Facebook Live video detailing the rescue.Owner Ronnie Lottz said the mother and ducklings were fenced safely in the beer garden after restaurant workers noticed them trying to cross traffic.They said they stopped traffic and helped them into the beer garden.Animal Care and Control soon arrived and said they had rescued the same mother and ducklings a week ago from a sewer drain.Video shows the ducks were released into the Des Plaines River.