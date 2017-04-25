PETS

Bear spotted in New York, seeking food in trash

Marcus Solis has details on the bear sighting in Rockland County. (Ramapo Police Department)

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) --
The bears are coming. And they're hungry.

That's the message from Ramapo police, who are reminding residents that spring means bears are emerging from hibernation and becoming more active this time of year.

On Friday, the Ramapo Police Department responded to a report of a bear in the driveway of a home on Haverstraw Road in Montebello.

Authorities say a female bear was eating from a garbage can outside, preventing the homeowner from leaving the house.

Police said that any type of food outside will attract bears.

They recommend putting garbage cans inside a garage or shed.

One area resident had her own close encounter last year.

"I was watering the plants at midnight, what can I say, and I heard a rustling through the woods and I looked up and not 20 feet away from me was this massive black bear just looking at me," said Elf Ahearn of Montebello.
