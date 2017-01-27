PETS

Brooklyn cat survives 225-mile trip upstate under minivan's hood

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn --
A cat named Gumbo is doing fine after stowing away in a minivan's engine compartment during a New York City family's upstate getaway.

The head of the Warren County SPCA told The Post-Star of Glens Falls the family discovered the cat after arriving at The Great Escape Lodge in Queensbury Monday night.

The 10-year-old tabby was removed from under the engine hoses after surviving the 225-mile journey on a cold, snowy night virtually unscathed.

After the SPCA posted the story on Facebook, a New York City man identified the cat as his.

Gumbo is believed to have escaped from a cat carrier in Brooklyn's Manhattan Beach section during a trip to the vet on Jan. 14.

The owners were headed upstate later Friday to retrieve their pet.
