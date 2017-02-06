The Nassau County controller announced Monday he's launching an audit looking into the town of Hempstead's animal shelter.Concerns about the shelter were brought to the attention of the comptroller by animal rights groups.These groups have alleged there's animal neglect, unnecessary deaths and unqualified staff at the shelter.Eyewitness News looked into some of these allegations recently, and found that the shelter did not have a qualified, full-time behaviorist on staff for many months. The town did hire one a few weeks ago.The comptroller said the audit will involve looking at the qualifications of the staff and records related to animal care and animal deaths.Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino released a statement to Eyewitness News:Santino said a New York state audit recently awarded the shelter its highest rating.The audit is expected to begin in two weeks.