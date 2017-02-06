  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Watch as artist Mona Shafer Edwards live sketches the red carpet arrivals at the Oscars Luncheon
Claims of neglect prompt animal shelter audit in Hempstead, Long Island

Kristin Thorne has the story from Mineola.

By
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) --
The Nassau County controller announced Monday he's launching an audit looking into the town of Hempstead's animal shelter.

Concerns about the shelter were brought to the attention of the comptroller by animal rights groups.

These groups have alleged there's animal neglect, unnecessary deaths and unqualified staff at the shelter.

Eyewitness News looked into some of these allegations recently, and found that the shelter did not have a qualified, full-time behaviorist on staff for many months. The town did hire one a few weeks ago.

The comptroller said the audit will involve looking at the qualifications of the staff and records related to animal care and animal deaths.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino released a statement to Eyewitness News:
"Having been rejected by his newly-adopted political party's leadership, George Maragos is trying to inject life into his failing campaign for County Executive by playing politics with the town's animal shelter.

Santino said a New York state audit recently awarded the shelter its highest rating.

The audit is expected to begin in two weeks.
