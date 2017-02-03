PETS

Dog found in trash bag finds forever home

Frances, the Dachshund that was found in a trash bag in the city's Somerdale section last month, went home with her forever family Thursday night.

JUNIATA, Pennsylvania --
It was the perfect night in Philadelphia for a new beginning for a dog that's had a rough time of it.

Frances, a Dachshund that was found in a trash bag in the city's Somerdale section last month, went home with her forever family Thursday night.

Christine Gacono drove from Annville, Pennsylvania, near Hershey, to adopt Frances from the Pennsylvania SPCA.

It turns out, Frances had suffered a spinal fracture sometime in the past.

But she's been fitted with a new wheelchair, which she'll soon be using to get around.
