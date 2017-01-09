  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE AT 11 AM: Gov. Cuomo gives state of the state address in NYC
Dog rescued from icy North Carolina pond
Petey is now resting comfortably

ORANGE COUNTY, North Carolina --
First responders were able to save a dog from an icy pond in Orange County Saturday.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded after someone called 911 when they noticed the dog had fallen through the ice. According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, the dog, named Petey, was struggling to keep his head above water about 30 to 40 feet from the shore.

First responders used a boat from an off-duty Carrboro police officer and were able to get Petey back to dry land and into the warm ambulance.

Authorities say they aren't sure how long he was in the water, but Petey is resting comfortably now at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies thanked everyone involved for their teamwork - Alamance County Rescue, the Mebane Fire Department, and the Orange County Animal Services all responded.
petsrescuegood news
