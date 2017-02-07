Evanger's recalls dog food due to contamination

WHEELING, Ill. --An Illinois company issued a voluntary recall of its dog food that was linked to illnesses and one death.
Evanger's, of Wheeling, said contamination was discovered in a sample of its Hunk of Beef dog food.
The potential contaminant, Pentobarbital, was detected in one lot of Hunk of Beef Au Jus. Pentobarbital can affect animals that ingest it, and possibly cause side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.
One dog died and five others became sick after eating the dog food.
The Food & Drug Administration said the contaminant is a barbituate used to treat anxiety and trouble sleeping in humans.
Although pentobarbital was detected in a single lot, Evangers is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week, with lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.
For more information about the recall, visit: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm539900.htm