A Michigan man was charged in the death of a 5-year-old pet donkey named Jack in La Porte, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office.Olvydas Abromavicius, 50, of Union Pier, was charged with both misdemeanor domestic battery and felony domestic violence/animal cruelty stemming from an incident in the 8500-block of North Wilhelm Road in La Porte.Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance and found an intoxicated couple arguing, police said. During the investigation, officials found the donkey bleeding profusely from the head due to a gunshot in the head near the left eye. The donkey died before medical help arrived on the scene, police said.Abromavicius' blood-alcohol level was .30. He was released on bond and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.