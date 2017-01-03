PETS

Michigan man charged with killing pet donkey in Indiana

Olvydas Abromavicius

LA PORTE, Ind. --
A Michigan man was charged in the death of a 5-year-old pet donkey named Jack in La Porte, Indiana, according to the sheriff's office.

Olvydas Abromavicius, 50, of Union Pier, was charged with both misdemeanor domestic battery and felony domestic violence/animal cruelty stemming from an incident in the 8500-block of North Wilhelm Road in La Porte.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance and found an intoxicated couple arguing, police said. During the investigation, officials found the donkey bleeding profusely from the head due to a gunshot in the head near the left eye. The donkey died before medical help arrived on the scene, police said.

Abromavicius' blood-alcohol level was .30. He was released on bond and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
Related Topics:
petsanimal crueltyLa Porte
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Philly Zoo euthanizes 25-year-old lion, believed to be oldest in US
Dog attacks owners after they tried to put sweater on him
Woman leaves entire $1.2 million estate to animal shelter
USPS apologizes after 6 canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death
More Pets
Top Stories
Woman fatally struck by SUV, school bus in hit and run
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
Customer asks for special request during food order delivery
Woman mugged, slashed near South Street Seaport
Staten Island woman of 'leash couple' fame missing
Show More
WATCH: Video captures $6 million NYE Midtown jewelry heist
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
Gov. Cuomo calls for free tuition at NY public colleges
Mother dies while streaming on Facebook Live
Off-duty New Rochelle officer charged in fatal car crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos