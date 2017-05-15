  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: President Trump at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service
PETS

Indiana man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, gets ticket

Canada goose (Shutterstock)

INDIANAPOLIS --
An Indianapolis man says he shouldn't have been ticketed for using a plastic bat to protect his 4-year-old son from an aggressive Canada goose.

James McDaniel tells WXIN-TV that the goose came across a field and chased his son, so he struck it with the bat. McDaniel says that the goose was "clearly attacking" the boy and he was only doing what he could to protect him.

Marion County animal services ticketed McDaniel for animal cruelty. An incident report says witnesses reported that McDaniel hit the bird three times.

A Monday court hearing is planned.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says people are allowed to protect themselves or others from wildlife, but may only use a reasonable amount of force.
Related Topics:
petsanimal crueltyanimal attackgeese
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Deaf dog, nonverbal boy have special bond
6 bison calves born at Bronx Zoo
Group of women apparently tried to steal turtles from Prospect Park
Thousands of bees found inside bedroom wall
More Pets
Top Stories
Uber driver accused of raping 14-year-old girl
Chancellor visits school where agent allegedly asked about 4th-grader
Mom killed protecting daughter from out-of-control car on Mother's Day
1 dead, 5 injured after tree falls during backyard party
NJ family says they were kicked off JetBlue flight over cake
10-year-old boy overdoses on cannabis-infused sour candy
Powers Boothe, Emmy winner known for 'Deadwood,' dies at 68
Show More
Police: 2 tied up, robbed during home invasion in New Jersey
Police cruiser hits bicyclist while responding to assault
Accused killer of NJ teen Sarah Stern to be arraigned
Lawyer for NYC bombing suspect wants attempted murder charges tossed
Ramarley Graham's mother accuses NYPD of seeking deal with officers
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos