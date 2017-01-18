PETS

New Jersey rescue home takes in aging, ailing dogs
EMBED </>More News Videos

Shirleen Allicot has the latest details.

By
SOUTHAMPTON, N.J. --
A rescue home for dogs in South Jersey is showing care and compassion for some of the most vulnerable animals.

And they do it with an atmosphere similar to a retirement home or a resort.

This special group of four legged friends are so ill they are nearing their end, but this rescue home is a sanctuary for them.

It is a life passion that is both heartbreaking and yet deeply fulfilling for Michelle Allen.

"We started about two years ago trying to pull dogs that really had no hope of getting better," Allen said.

At first glance, the nearly two dozen dogs at her Southampton home don't seem to have anything out of the ordinary.

But take a closer look, you'll find dogs who came in with tumors, some suffered seizures, and another was in a diabetic coma.

It is called Monkey's House, a six-acre sanctuary and hospice for senior dogs. It is one of just a handful around the country.

"I probably turn away two dogs a day in email. People on Facebook will ask me, tag me on dogs and it's really hard to say they don't meet our criteria, when at 6 o'clock they're going to be killed," Allen said.

Monkey's House is named after one of the first aging and ailing dogs to receive care here.

"It's hard losing them. It's hard seeing them as they get ready to pass; the actual moment when it happens, every single time, there's such a sense of peace," Allen said.

Allen started the organization two years ago in her own home.

She currently has 23 dogs, 50 volunteers, and a veterinarian's constant guidance.

Plus, there's the unfailing support of her husband of more than thirty years.

"It gets frustrating at times, but it's so rewarding when you come home from work and there's 15 dogs meeting you at the door," Jeff Allen said.

But field trips to the shore, medical treatments, and other costs add up, about $3,500 a month.

Still to Allen, it's worth every dime.

"Make sure that they're spoiled, that they know where the treat drawer is, that they know where the fun places are to run on our walks, to make sure they are just truly, truly loved," Allen said.

Monkey's House is always looking for help. If you'd like to donate your time or perhaps money you can go ahead and visit their website at http://www.monkeyshouse.org/cms/.
Related Topics:
petsn.j. newspetsdogsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
House cat gets into staring match with bobcat
Presidents and their pets
Cat found shot with arrow in NJ
Miniature horse loves playing with his green ball
More Pets
Top Stories
Exclusive: LIRR warned of risks before Atlantic Terminal crash
2 girls, baby locked in bathroom during LI home invasion
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush both hospitalized
CT teacher accused of exposing himself in the classroom
Highly-effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
Teen abducted at birth still loves only mom she's known
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Show More
5th grader allegedly creates 'kill list' of classmates
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
Arms found at trash outpost in Bronx where other remains were found
Deli owner in the Bronx mugged for his cell phone
Bobcat attacks woman, scratches 2 others in Connecticut
More News
Top Video
George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush both hospitalized
Northport officers use eyedropper to save unconscious newborn
Driver injured when gunfire hits NJ Transit bus
Wild art exhibit in Tribeca combines efforts of artists and animals
More Video