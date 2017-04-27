PETS

New Jersey firefighters help rescue dog accidentally trapped inside furniture

Eyewitness News
RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey family faced quite the scare on Tuesday when their dog became trapped inside a piece of furniture in their home.

One-year-old Mia, a Pomeranian-husky mix, found herself caught inside an electric recliner after her owner, Ruth Mendez, accidentally closed it.

They then called for help and the Ridgefield Fire Department responded.

Firefighters were able to dismantle the chair and safely remove Mia.

As a thank you, Mia and the Mendez family surprised the firefighters on Thursday afternoon with pizza.



The fire company's captain said they get all types of calls, but this one was a first.
Related Topics:
petsdogrescuefirefightersridgefieldnew jerseyRidgefield
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Rego Center using bird calls to scare off nuisance pigeons
Cute dog gets intrigued by hose
Bear spotted in New York, seeking food in trash
Meet Lua the baby sloth
More Pets
Top Stories
8-year-old boy killed by falling planter box in Brooklyn
1 killed, 3 others wounded in Newark shooting
Police: Man dressed as 'Spider-Man' attempts to rob East Harlem pharmacy
Final farewell: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
New span at Kosciuszko Bridge opens with light show
Sarra Gilbert convicted in mother's death; case tied to Gilgo Beach
Delta passenger kicked off flight after bathroom emergency
Show More
19-year-old man fatally stabbed in Queens internet cafe
Police: Captive woman found crying in pit in neighbor's shed
Hiker rescued after 47 days in Nepal survived on salt, water
Standoff ends with suspected Delaware cop shooter dead
Sheriff seeking attempted murder charges in Chicago jail attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos