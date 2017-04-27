A New Jersey family faced quite the scare on Tuesday when their dog became trapped inside a piece of furniture in their home.One-year-old Mia, a Pomeranian-husky mix, found herself caught inside an electric recliner after her owner, Ruth Mendez, accidentally closed it.They then called for help and the Ridgefield Fire Department responded.Firefighters were able to dismantle the chair and safely remove Mia.As a thank you, Mia and the Mendez family surprised the firefighters on Thursday afternoon with pizza.The fire company's captain said they get all types of calls, but this one was a first.