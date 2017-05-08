PETS

Bloomfield woman desperate after car stole with 2 dogs inside

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey woman is desperate for help after her car was stolen over the weekend with her two dogs inside.

Breezy Bozik, of Bloomfield, posted photos and a plea on Facebook Sunday. She said her Range Rover was stolen out of her driveway around 5:30 p.m., and though it was recovered a few hours later in Newark, Nova and Dude are still missing.


She said she was going to dinner at her mother's, and that she threw the dogs and her purse into the car before running inside the house to get her boyfriend. She said she came back outside within three minutes, and the vehicle was gone. She said the car was not running.

Nova is a 1-year-old female white Labrador, while Dude is an 8-year-old white male bulldog. Both dogs are microchipped and wearing collars.

She filed a police report, and investigators examined the Range Rover overnight for prints. It was returned to her Monday morning.

There is no surveillance video of the theft from her house, but authorities are looking around where the SUV was found in Newark to see if they can find any cameras.
Related Topics:
petsdogdogs stolenpetBloomfield
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Mayor considering crackdown on owners who don't pick up after dogs
'Bella' and 'Max' most popular dog names in NYC
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
Bar owners helps 13 ducklings, mom cross street
More Pets
Top Stories
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed NJ playground
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Police ID person of interest in tourist attack in Harlem
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
10-year-old girl opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Ousted Obama official Sally Yates to testify in Russia investigation
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon; beat Cubs 5-4
Show More
Teen charged with 2016 shooting that wounded 2
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Bayonne school board to hold hearing after nearly 300 layoffs
Worker hurls candles at Bushwick deli robbery suspect
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos