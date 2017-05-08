A New Jersey woman is desperate for help after her car was stolen over the weekend with her two dogs inside.Breezy Bozik, of Bloomfield, posted photos and a plea on Facebook Sunday. She said her Range Rover was stolen out of her driveway around 5:30 p.m., and though it was recovered a few hours later in Newark, Nova and Dude are still missing.She said she was going to dinner at her mother's, and that she threw the dogs and her purse into the car before running inside the house to get her boyfriend. She said she came back outside within three minutes, and the vehicle was gone. She said the car was not running.Nova is a 1-year-old female white Labrador, while Dude is an 8-year-old white male bulldog. Both dogs are microchipped and wearing collars.She filed a police report, and investigators examined the Range Rover overnight for prints. It was returned to her Monday morning.There is no surveillance video of the theft from her house, but authorities are looking around where the SUV was found in Newark to see if they can find any cameras.