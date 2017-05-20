PETS

Putnam County home found overrun with cats, officials say

More than 60 cats were seized from a house in Putnam County. (Putnam County SPCA)

KENT, New York --
Animal welfare agents have found 61 living cats and nine dead ones inside a home in suburban New York.

The Putnam County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals pulled the felines from the home in Kent Tuesday, according to the Journal News. Officials say the house was in "deplorable" condition.

Investigators found dead cats throughout the home, cat urine and feces covering the floors and no food or clean water. There were 57 grown cats and four kittens found alive. But five died overnight during treatment at an animal hospital. Three were euthanized.

The SPCA says the owner, who has been hospitalized, is expected to be charged with animal cruelty. His name wasn't released.

Most of the cats are being cared for by a nonprofit called Rescue Right. They'll be offered for adoption.
Related Topics:
petsputnam county newscatspet rescuePutnam Valley
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Alligator spotted in Secaucus Duck Pond
This kitty's not only really cute, he's really rare
2 men arrested after dogs found starving
Man uses plastic bat to defend son from goose, gets ticket
More Pets
Top Stories
Three people hurt after car on Staten Island hits pole
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton marries in almost-royal event
Father of Times Square victims rushes to younger daughter's bedside
Hawaii-bound passengers noticed unruly man before take-off
Police: Reports of gunfire at Barclays rap concert but no shots fired
Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia to begin first trip abroad
3-year-old boy falls out of window in Elizabeth
Show More
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee
Couple will start Brooklyn Half as single people, finish as husband and wife
LI church barricade suspect dead; Building searched for explosives
Vigil held for Long Island mother killed saving daughter from out-of-control car
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's No. 2 retired by Yankees
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
More Photos