PETS

PHOTOS: Meet the paw-dorable Puppy Bowl starting line-up

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Max, for Team Fluff, is a 13-week-old pit bull mix. He&#39;s from Pennsylvania. (Animal Planet)</span></div>
It's the biggest sporting event of the year for puppy fans: The Puppy Bowl.

In what's sure to be a barking good time, 78 puppies from 34 rescue organizations were drafted for PuppyBowl XIII. Each pup will play for either "Team Ruff" or "Team Fluff," trying their best to score "touchdowns" with dog toys on a football field made just for them.


The show airs Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

This year, the Puppy Bowl will include three puppies with disabilities. Doobert is deaf, Lucky has three legs, and Winston is hearing and sight-impaired, but that won't stop any of them from giving it all they've got on the puppy-sized grid iron.

The adoption extravaganza also features a half-time performance by "Kitty Gaga" with feline musical group Chicago Rock Cats.

All of the puppies (and kittens) are put up for adoption. To learn more about adopting them, visit Animal Planet's adoption page.

See the "paw"-adorable starting line-up in the gallery above.
Related Topics:
petsdogadoptionpet adoptionSuper Bowlpet rescuecute animalspuppyfeel goodgood news
Load Comments
PETS
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
Rottweiler owner attacked and dog comes to her rescue
8-year-old uses birthday to help shelter pets
Reward offered after dog found with nose, ears cut off
More Pets
Top Stories
Dow Jones Industrial average eclipses 20,000 for first time
Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight
Police hunt gunman in fatal shooting inside SI business
McDonald's to give away bottles of special sauce on Thursday
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
President Trump says he will order investigation into voter fraud
Police: Attempted kidnapping right in front of mom on LI
Show More
'Lesbianism' listed as condition on woman's medical chart
MTA board expected to vote to increase subway, bus fare to $3
President Trump tweets 'We will build the wall!'
What was that noise? It's Con Ed releasing steam on the Upper East Side
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Women's Marches around the world
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
More Photos