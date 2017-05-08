PETS

Reunited! Dogs found after being stolen with Bloomfield woman's car

BLOOMFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
The story of a New Jersey woman desperate for help after her car was stolen over the weekend with her two dogs inside got a happy ending Monday.

Breezy Bozik, of Bloomfield, posted photos and a plea on Facebook Sunday. She said her Range Rover was stolen out of her driveway around 5:30 p.m., and though it was recovered a few hours later in Newark, her two dogs were nowhere to be found.


Bozik said she was going to dinner at her mother's, and that she threw the dogs and her purse into the car before running inside the house to get her boyfriend. She said she came back outside within three minutes, and the vehicle was gone. She said the car was not running.

When and where the dogs were found have not yet been released, but authorities said the pooches were dumped after the theft. They were reunited with their relieved mom late Monday morning.


Nova is a 1-year-old female white Labrador, while Dude is an 8-year-old white male bulldog. Both dogs are microchipped and were wearing collars.

Bozik had filed a police report, and investigators examined the Range Rover overnight for prints. The vehicle was also returned to her Monday morning.

There is no surveillance video of the theft from her house, but authorities were looking around where the SUV was found in Newark to see if they can identify any suspects.
Related Topics:
petsdogdogs stolenpetBloomfield
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Mayor considering crackdown on owners who don't pick up after dogs
'Bella' and 'Max' most popular dog names in NYC
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
Bar owners helps 13 ducklings, mom cross street
More Pets
Top Stories
2 boys charged with arson in fire that destroyed playground
Suspect arrested after Vegas sucker punch kills father of 5
Police ID person of interest in tourist attack in Harlem
Girl, 10, opens alligator's mouth to free her leg
Penn State frat brother: Pleas to call 911 were dismissed
Death of transgender woman in Midtown ruled a murder
Teen charged with assault in stabbing of off-duty officer
Show More
NY Senate to vote on gang bill following MS-13 violence
Yankees prevail in 18-inning, 6-hour marathon
FDA approves first new drug for ALS treatment in 22 years
Teen charged with 2016 shooting that wounded 2
Ousted Obama official Sally Yates to testify in Russia investigation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos