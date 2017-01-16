PETS

These shelter dogs love eating peanut butter
The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, MA let some of their dogs enjoy the delicious taste of peanut butter. (LOVEAPET/YouTube via Storyful)

There's a good chance you don't love any food quite as much as these dogs love peanut butter.

The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Massachusetts, gave some of their dogs a sample of the delicious treat. The canines clearly enjoyed every morsel of the tasty peanut butter delight.

Before you feed any peanut butter to your dogs, make sure it does not contain the sweetener known as xylitol, which is "extremely toxic" to canines, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.
